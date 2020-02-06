Delhi Police Says 'No Letter Written' to Convert Stadium in Kanjhawala Into Prison For Anti-CAA Protesters, Journalist Tweets Copy of Letter

Delhi Police. Representative Image. (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 6: The Delhi Police on Thursday clarified that the reports doing rounds on social media claiming that Delhi Police wrote a letter to the Delhi Government seeking permission to convert a stadium in Kanjhawala into a temporary person are not true. The Delhi Police said in its letter that "no such letter has been written in recent times." However, India Today Journalist Ankit Tyagi tweeted a copy of the letter and alleged that the Delhi Police was lying about the incident. Anti-CAA Agitation: '66 Protests, 99 Arrests, 11 Cases Registered in Delhi', Says MHA in Lok Sabha.

A Delhi Police official was quoted saying by news agency ANI that, "Some media sections are running a story regarding a letter written by Delhi Police asking Delhi Govt to convert a stadium in Kanjhawala into a temporary prison. It's to clarify that no such letter has been written in recent times." He added that, "The news is devoid of facts." Shaheen Bagh Anti-CAA Protest: Complaint Filed Against Protesters For Blocking Roads in The Area.

ANI Tweet Below

Delhi Police Offical: Some media sections are running a story regarding a letter written by Delhi Police asking Delhi Govt to convert a stadium in Kanjhawala into a temporary prison. It's to clarify that no such letter has been written in recent times. The news is devoid of facts pic.twitter.com/Xtc9ikVCGt — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2020

Here's the Tweet by India Today Journalist Ankit Tyagi Claiming Delhi Police Wrote the Letter

Don’t know why is @DelhiPolice lying on the letter regarding their request for converting Jangli Pahlwan Stadium in Kanjhawala as temporary prison for Anti CAA protestors ahead of #DelhiPolls.. @capt_ivane you can now pursue it with the letter attached.. https://t.co/1kEdRfuz9p pic.twitter.com/PTHQc5zAVI — Ankit Tyagi (@Ankit_Tyagi01) February 6, 2020

The letter produced by India Today is dated January 29 and reads: “In view of recently passed Citizenship Amendment Bill -2019, numbers of protests are being held across Delhi. It has been informed through various agencies that some of the protesters may deliberately resort to unconstitutional/violent means and thereby try to disturb the law and order situation in view of the forthcoming Delhi Legislative Assembly election-2020.”

“The protesters will court arrest from various part of Delhi and shall be taken to Jangli Ram Pahiwan Stadium in Nijamplur village, police station Kanjhawala in the area of Rohini district for detention,” the letter further reads.

Delhi has seen extensive anti-CAA protests with Shaheen Bagh as the face of protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The Shaheen Bagh protests, which are underway for close to two months now, also became a poll issue after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah criticised the Shaheen Bagh protests while campaigning for the 2020 Delhi Assembly Elections.