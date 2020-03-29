Fire at Delhi's Shaheen Bagh Area, 4 Fire Tenders at Spot

Fire (Representational image) Photo Credits: Flickr)

New Delhi, March 29: A fire broke at a furniture market in Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh on Sunday. A thick envelope of smoke engulfed the area. According to reports, four fire tenders have reached the spot and firefighting operation is underway. Till now, there is no report of any casualty in the blaze. Delhi: Fire Breaks Out in 4-Storey Building at Sadar Bazar; 10 Fire Tenders at Spot.

Senior officials rushed to the spot. However, the exact cause of the blaze is still not known. After the blaze erupted, panic gripped the area. More details are still awaited. Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at Shalimar Bagh Area, Three Women Killed.

Shaheen Bagh was the epicentre of anti Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests. The agitation against the CAA was led by group of women of the area. To prevent the spread of coronavirus, Delhi police cleared the protest site.

Earlier in February also, a fire broke out at Sadar Bazar market in the national capital. The fire erupted in a four-story building of the market. No injury or casualty was reported in the fire.