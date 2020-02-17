Delhi: Fire Breaks Out in 4-Storey Building at Sadar Bazar; 10 Fire Tenders at Spot

Fire (Representational image) Photo Credits: Flickr)

New Delhi, February 17: A fire broke out at Sadar Bazar market in Delhi on Monday. The fire erupted in a four-story building of the market. At least 10 fire tenders have rushed to the spot and the operation to douse the blaze is underway. Till now, no injury or casualty has been reported. Delhi Fire Tragedy: Anaj Mandi Building Owner Rehan, Manager Arrested by Police After Blaze Kills 43.

A thick blanket of smoke engulfed the area. According to a report published in India Today, smoke is coming out of the second and the third floor of the building. Meanwhile, three to four people are reported to be trapped inside the building. Local authorities have also reached the spot. However, the exact cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained. More details are still awaited.Delhi: Fire Breaks Out at Auto Spare Parts Factory in Mundka, 26 Fire Tenders At Spot.

It is the second incident of fire in the last two days. On Saturday, a massive fire at Bangali Basti in Delhi’s Rohini area. Several shanties have gutted in the blaze. No casualty was reported in the fire.