A massive fire broke out in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Sunday. As per reports, the blaze erupted in slums in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. Fire tenders are present at the spot and a dousing operation is underway. Pictures and videos of the blaze in the Jahangirpuri area in Delhi have gone viral on social media. While the cause of the fire is not known yet, so far there has been no report of any casualty. Delhi Fire: Major Blaze Erupts at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital in Shastri Park.

Dousing Operation Underway

#WATCH | Dousing operation underway after fire broke out in slums in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area. pic.twitter.com/Nw87fOCo8d — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023

