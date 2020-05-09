Delhi Government Asking For Money From Bihar For Transporting Migrant Workers Amid Lockdown, Says JD(U) Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha

Passengers in Shramik train, Sanjay Kumar Jha and Gopal Rai. (Photo Credit: PTI/ANI)

Patna, May 9: With migrant workers are being sent to their homes through special 'Shramik trains', Bihar Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha on Saturday accused the Delhi government of sending letter and asking for the reimbursement of money for ticket from the Bihar government. Jha even mentioned Delhi Minister Gopal Rai's tweet where the AAP minister had said that Arvind Kejriwal government would pay for the railway tickets of 1200 passengers traveling to Muzaffarpur.

Making the allegations on Delhi government, Jha said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "I saw a tweet by a Delhi minister saying they are paying for the tickets of 1200 migrants who are travelling from Delhi to Muzaffarpur. I have a letter here sent by their government asking for the reimbursement of money from the Bihar government." Indian Railways Not Selling Tickets to Migrants, Charging Standard Fare in Shramik Special Trains from State Govts: Sources.

Adding more, he said, "On one hand you are taking credit saying you are sending them back on your money & on the other hand you are asking Bihar government to return the money."

Here's what Sanjay Kumar Jha said:

On one hand you are taking credit saying you are sending them back on your money & on the other hand you are asking Bihar government to return the money: Sanjay Kumar Jha, Bihar Minister https://t.co/kFvyhXg84C — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2020

Earlier on Friday, Delhi government's Gopal Rai took to Twitter and wrote that a train with migrant labourers left Delhi for Muzaffarpur in Bihar. He had also added that Arvind Kejriwal government will pay for the tickets of 1200 passengers.

Here's the tweet by Gopal Rai:

Indian Railways have begun special trains for migrant workers to reach their homes amid the coronavirus lockdown. However, the controversy over who will pay for the tickets has become a political issue.