Delhi Govt Seeks Rs 5000 Crore From Centre Under Disaster Relief Fund, Deputy CM Manish Sisodia Says 'Delhi is Facing Financial Issues'

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 31: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday asked the Central government to grant Rs 5,000 crore. Sisodia said that he has asked the Union Finance Minister to provide immediate assistance to Delhi government as they are yet to receive the fund sanctioned to states under Disaster Relief Fund.

Addressing the media about the financial status of the Union territory government, the Delhi Finance Minister said, as quoted by news agency ANI, "We reviewed Delhi government's revenue and its minimum expenses. It needs around Rs 3500 Cr month to pay salaries and bear office expenses. In last two months GST collection was Rs 500 Crore each. Combining that with other sources, the government has Rs 1735 Crore. We need Rs 7000 Crore for two months." Delhi Government Four Steps Ahead of Coronavirus, We Can't Live in Permanent Lockdown: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Adding more, Sisodia asked the Central government to grant Rs 5,000 crore to Delhi government. He said, "So I have requested central govt to grant us Rs 5000 Crore. I have written to the Union Finance Minister to provide us this immediate assistance as Delhi government has not received the fund sanctioned to states under Disaster Relief Fund. Delhi is facing financial issues."

Here's what Manish Sisodia said:

Earlier on Saturday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal assured the people that Union territory government is four steps ahead of coronavirus. He said that his government is fully prepared to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases and there is nothing to worry about. However, he opined that the state of lockdown cannot be permanent.