Delhi Government Four Steps Ahead of Coronavirus, We Can't Live in Permanent Lockdown: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 30: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday assured the people that Union territory government is four steps ahead of coronavirus. He said that his government is fully prepared to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases and there is nothing to worry about. However, he opined that the state of lockdown cannot be permanent.

Addressing the media via video conference, CM Kejriwal said, "Delhi is witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, we accept it. But there is nothing to worry about, I assure you that we are fully prepared. We cannot be in a permanent lockdown." Adding more, he said, "It is a matter of concern but it is nothing to be scared of. I assure you that your government is four steps ahead of Coronavirus." COVID-19 Cases in Delhi Increasing, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Says 'Situation Under Control, Nothing to Worry Unless Mortality Rate & Serious Cases Grow Rapidly'.

Here's what Kejriwal said:

It is a matter of concern but it is nothing to be scared of. I assure you that your government is four steps ahead of Coronavirus: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal https://t.co/AM7HUANH1C — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2020

He was of the opinion that most people are recovering from coronavirus. He said, "Most of the people are recovering, and they are recovering at home. There is no need to panic." Adding more, he said, "Out of the total patients, only 2100 are in hospitals rest are undergoing treatment at their homes. 6,500 beds are ready till date and 9,500 beds will be ready by another week."

It is to be known that the number of coronavirus case in New Delhi reached to 17,386, out of which 9,142 are still active while 398 died. Earlier on May 25 too, CM Kejriwal told people that there is nothing to worry about unless the mortality rate or the number of serious cases rises rapidly. He further mentioned about issuing a show-cause notice to a private hospital that denied treatment to a patient who tested positive for COVID19.

On Saturday, India has witnessed the highest ever spike of 7,965 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours and 265 deaths were reported in the time frame, according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. Of the total 1,73,763 cases, 86,422 are still active. One patient had migrated to another country. Also, the death toll due to coronavirus has mounted to 4,971.