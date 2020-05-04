'Delhi Govt to Shut Shops, Seal Areas If Social Distancing Norms Violated', Warns Arvind Kejriwal on Day 1 of Easing Restrictions

Arvind Kejriwal (Photo Credits: ANI)

New Delhi, May 4: A day after Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that easing of restrictions is inevitable due to economic strains, he warned of severe action in areas where the social distancing measures are not adhered to. In his address on Monday - when shops opened up in the national capital for the first time since March 25 - Kejriwal condemned the violation of lockdown norms. Border Security Force Staff Member in Delhi Tests Positive for COVID-19, Two Floors of BSF Headquarters at CGO Complex Sealed.

Putting the onus on shopkeepers to ensure social distancing, Kejriwal said his government would shut down those shops where measures are not enacted to keep safe distance among customers. "Shop owners will have to take the responsibility, if the norms of social distancing are violated outside a shop then the shop will be shut," he said.

The Chief Minister also warned the locals of sealing up their entire neighbourhoods or localities if the social distancing measures, as listed by the Health Ministry, would not be followed. His remarks came hours after crowd-gatherings were found in several parts of Delhi.

"It was unfortunate that chaos was seen at some shops today in Delhi. If we come to know about violations of social distancing and other norms from any area, then we will have to seal the area and revoke the relaxations there," he said.

"I appeal to people of Delhi to ensure three things- wear masks when you step outdoors, practice social distancing and sanitize/wash your hands frequently," Kejriwal said.

Watch Delhi CM Warning of Strict Action if Social Distancing Measures Violated

In his address on Sunday, a day before the imposition of lockdown 3.0, Kejriwal said that the ideal scenario, "where coronavirus cases would be zero", cannot be achieved. He added that people must have to continue with life amid the virus outbreak. His government decided to permit all shops except for those based in malls to resume operations.

Kejriwal's decision was condemned by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. "In my view, the lockdown measures must continue considering the coronavirus situation in Delhi," he said, adding that the national capital has witnessed an alarming spike in cases over the past few days.