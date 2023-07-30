In an unfortunate incident that took place in Delhi, a Delhi Police inspector was allegedly killed after his car was hit by a truck from behind in the national capital. The incident took place on Rohtak Road, near Madipur metro station. As per news agency ANI, the policeman's car had stopped due to some mechanical problem. The deceased was standing outside on the road when his car was reportedly hit by the truck. The deceased has been identified as Inspector Jagbir Singh of Delhi Police. He was posted in the Security Unit. Officials of the Delhi police said that the truck driver left the truck and fled from the spot. "Further investigation underway," Delhi Police said. Delhi Road Accident: DTC Bus Driver Loses Control, Hits Five Vehicles in New Friends Colony; One Dead, Five Injured (See Pics).

Delhi Cop Killed in Road Accident

Delhi | A Delhi Police inspector died after his car was hit by a truck from behind on Rohtak Road, near Madipur metro station. The car had stopped due to some mechanical problem and the deceased was standing outside when his car was hit by the truck. The deceased has been… pic.twitter.com/qDE5aLHP4x — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2023

