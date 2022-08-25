Delhi, August 25: A shocking incident has come to light where a 31-year-old was mercilessly beaten to death in public view in the Timarpur area on August 13. The deceased had gone to seek revenge for his brother's murder, NDTV reported. The incident came to light after the shocking video of brutality went viral on social media.

The deceased was identified as Sunil Gunni. Report said that Sunil himself was a murder convict. The accused people also had several criminal cases registered against them. According to reports, Sunil's brother was beaten to death by those arrested on August 12. When Sunil went to avenge his brother's murder the next day, he was beaten to death by Rahul, Ajay, Mukesh, and their associates. Jharkhand Shocker: 46-Year-Old Man Beaten to Death Over Monetary Dispute in Harihurganj.

Reportedly, Sunil has brought a sickle with him to attack the people who were involved in his brother's killing. However, the accused snatched the sickle from Sunil and started thrashing him with sticks and rods. Meanwhile, police reached the crime spot as soon as receiving a tip-off.

As per the reports, police successfully nabbed the 5 accused who were involved in the crime. A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered against the five accused. A further probe into the matter is on, said police.

