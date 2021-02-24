New Delhi, February 24: The Delhi government on Wednesday made it mandatory for the people coming into the national capital from five states need to have a negative coronavirus test report. As reported by news agency ANI, travellers from Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab will have to show a negative COVID-19 test report to enter Delhi from Saturday. Night Curfew in Pune: District Administration Issues Fresh Guidelines, Restricts Public Movement from 11 PM to 6 AM Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases.

The new rule for the travellers to the national capital will come into effect from February 26 to March 15. Amid the rise in coronavirus cases in the five states, the decision has been taken to make it mandatory for the passengers coming in through flights or trains to show a negative COVID-19 test report on their arrival to Delhi. Delhi Govt Instructs Authorities for Strict Implementation of Latest COVID-19 Unlock Guidelines.

As per reports, Officers in these states - Maharashtra, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab - have been asked to verify that COVID-19 negative reports from tests taken up to 72 hours before the flight before allowing passengers to leave for Delhi.

On Tuesday, Delhi reported 145 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths. Meanwhile, Maharashtra which has been witnessing a surge in the cases reported 5,210 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. Kerala reported 2,212 new cases, Chhattisgarh 274 fresh cases, MP 248 and Punjab reported 426 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours.

