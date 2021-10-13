New Delhi, October 13: The Delhi police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing a blind man. The incident took place in Sultanpuri area on October 6. The accused, identified as Imran alias Ashu, allegedly attacked Radhe Shyam, who was visually impaired, with a stone after a verbal spat over a petty issue. The deceased would run near the Sultanpuri bus terminal. Imran had no previous criminal record, according to the police. Delhi Shocker: 52-Year-Old Man Kills Wife After Fight Over Domestic Issues, Tries To Pass It Off As Suicide.

On October 6, police received information that a man was attacked. A team reached the spot and sent Radhe Shyam to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital. He died while undergoing treatment. Subsequently, the cops registered a case of murder. During preliminary investigation, they came to know that Radhe Shyam had engaged in verbal argument with a man who later had attacked him with a stone.

"Our team checked numerous CCTV camera footage, developed local intelligence and questioned local criminals and drug addicts to identify the culprit. The suspect was finally identified as Imran alias Ashu, a 22-year-old resident of Aman Vihar," a police officer was quoted by Times of India as saying. During questioning, Imran, a carpenter by profession, told police that he had fell after colliding with Radhe Shyam while crossing the spot.

"An angry Imran hurled abuses at him and at a blind woman who was also present near the spot," the officer said. When both objected to his abuses, Imran allegedly became more angry, picked up a stone and threw it at Radhe Shyam. The blind man collapsed after the stone hit him on the forehead. He later succumbed to his injuries.

