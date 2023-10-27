New Delhi, October 27: The continuing saga in Delhi metro and the antics of passengers seem to have no end in sight with incidents growing increasingly diverse over time. From couples engaging in unusual displays of affection to individuals showcasing their dance skills, the internet is inundated with content that raises questions about the role of the metro in the lives of Delhi residents.

Adding to this trend, a recent video surfaced on social media which quickly went viral, epitomising what many refer to as 'typical Delhi metro behavior.' Shared by a X user under the handle "Ghar Ke Kalesh," the video depicted two men engaged in a heated dispute over limited standing space. Delhi Metro Fight Video: Slaps, Punches Fly As Clash Erupts Between Passengers in Delhi Metro, Viral Video Surfaces.

Delhi Metro Fight

Kalesh inside Delhi metro over Push and shove (Uncle dusre bande ke Legs pe Chhad gaye) pic.twitter.com/WlbDW0oK3N — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) October 23, 2023

While the date and exact cause of the altercation remained unconfirmed, the video suggested that it erupted when one of the men accidentally stepped on another. In this unverified footage, one man was seen aggressively confronting an elderly passenger and even throwing punches. Lucknow University Brawl Video: Punches, Slaps Fly As Clash Erupts Between Two Groups at LU, UP Police Intervene.

Promptly, other commuters intervened to protect the senior citizen, pushing the aggressor away and standing resolute in defence of the elderly passenger. As the video unfolded, fellow passengers united in support of the elderly man and took measures to address the actions of the younger aggressor.

