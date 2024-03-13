New Delhi, March 13: A Nigerian man, who had ingested 71 capsules containing cocaine worth Rs 15.61 crore, has been arrested by customs officials at the international airport here, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Addis Ababa (Ethiopia), on March 3, the statement issued by the customs department said. "The gait and movement of the passenger was unusual. The customs officers sensing unusual behaviour of the passenger maintained a vigil on him. After a while, the passenger crossed the green channel, when the customs officers finally intercepted him," it said. Delhi Police Busts Fake Cancer Drug Racket, Seven Arrested Including Two Employees of Reputed Hospital (See Pic).

“Upon questioning, the passenger admitted that he had ingested some capsules containing some narcotic substances," the statement said. The passenger was taken to Safdarjung Hospital here for a "suitable procedure to extract the secreted goods". Delhi Crime Branch Busts Fake Manufacturing Unit for Cancer Drugs, Seven Arrested (Watch Video).

"The entire ejection process lasted over several days...a total of 71 capsules (were) recovered from the passenger which in turn yielded 1041 grams of white powdery substance suspected to be cocaine," it added. The value of the said substance is Rs 15.61 crore, the statement said, adding that the accused was arrested.