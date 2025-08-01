New Delhi, August 1: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is carrying out search and seizure operations at three locations in the Khanpur area of New Delhi in connection with an alleged international cyber fraud case, officials said on Friday. The searches started in the night at around 10.30 pm on July 31 and are still continuing. Initial findings suggested that the premises are linked to a call centre operation accused of misleading foreign nationals, particularly in the United States. The suspects allegedly sold fictitious or pirated software under the guise of original products such as Microsoft Windows. Gujarat Digital Arrest Scam: Senior Woman Doctor From Gandhinagar Duped of INR 19.24 Crore Over 3 Months.

"Primary investigation indicates that the call centre is being operated by persons who mislead foreign citizens based in the USA by pitching fictitious or pirated software under the name of original software like Microsoft Windows," said the officials, privy to the investigation. Investigators have uncovered that funds to the tune of Rs 100 crore have been received as foreign remittances over the past few years from 2016-17 to 2024-25. The ED is now probing the source and movement of these funds under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

