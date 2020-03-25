Delhi Police Arrests Man Who Spat at Manipuri Girl and Called Her 'Corona'

Manipur woman who was spat on by the accused | (Photo Credits: Twitter/@Akhucha)

New Delhi, March 25: The Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested the man who allegedly spat on a Manipuri woman and passed racist slurs against her. The accused was apprehended from Vijay Nagar area of the national capital. The racist crime was committed in the same locality three days ago. After a Twitter user uploaded the victim's image with paan stains on her t-shirt, the police took cognisance and began investigating the case. Catch all the live updates related to coronavirus outbreak in India and other parts of the world.

The person arrested for the crime has been identified as Gaurav Vohra, a resident of Vijay Nagar -- where the racist crime was allegedly committed by him. As per the complainant, the person had spat on her at 9:30 pm on Sunday, when she came down to buy groceries after the janata curfew ended.

"40-year-old Gaurav Vohra apprehended today for allegedly spitting paan at a woman & calling her coronavirus in the Vijay Nagar area of Delhi. A scooty has also been seized from him," said Vijayanta Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North West.

Earlier, the Delhi Police had registered a case under IPC section 509 against the accused. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had also taken cognisance of the incident, and demanded the police to take stringent action. "Am shocked to read this. Delhi Police must find the culprit and take strict action. We need to be united as a nation, especially in our fight against Covid-19," he had tweeted.