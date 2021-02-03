New Delhi, February 3: Delhi Government in its continuous endeavour to provide reliable power supply to its consumers has recently set up a new 66/11 kV smart power grid at Narela. The inauguration of which is done by the Power Minister Satyendar Jain. He said that this smart power grid is state-of-the-art and is maintenance-free. Jain said that 66/11 kV Smart Power Grid is a step ahead in providing 24×7 electricity supply to Delhiites. He said that the latest smart power grid involves minimum input and gives maximum output with zero human intervention.

While inaugurating the substation, Jain said, "I have inspected the whole power plant and found it to be outstanding. It is state-of-the-art and is maintenance-free as it works on a centralized automated system." Historic! Delhi Gets The Cheapest Electricity 6th Year in a Row. Kejriwal Congratulates Delhiites.

The smart power grid is constructed to cater to loads of the chemical industries and solve the problem of overloading in the area. The newly set up power grid is unmanned and operates from a centralized automated system i.e. Supervisory Controlled and Data Acquisition Center (SCADA). This increases the durability of the plant and makes it maintenance-free.

The smart power grid works in an environment-friendly manner by making use of Li-Ion batteries. It also has area allocated for tree plantation and water harvesting, which was mentioned by Satyendar Jain. He said, "Special care should be taken to harvest the rainwater and tree plantation in the area."

He also emphasized that the Delhi Government is committed to providing a 24×7 electricity supply and this smart power grid is a step ahead in this process.