New Delhi, August 1: Private liquor shops in the national capital which were scheduled to shut down from Monday, can now remain open for one month. "The Delhi government has decided to extend existing licences of liquor shops till August 31," said a source on Monday.

However, the shops will open only after the Excise Department's order following getting the approval from Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena. According to the source, the AAP government has sent decision of its Cabinet to extend existing liquor vend licences for one month, up to August 31, to the L-G.

"The orders allowing the liquor stores to remain open after July 31 will be issued after the L-G's approval." At least 468 private liquor shops in the city was supposed to shut down from Monday after the expiry of their licences the previous day. Delhi Government Extends Existing Licenses of Liquor Shops.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has given an extension of two months to liquor shops with L-3/33 license to operate till September 30. However, it has also decided to return to the old regime of retail liquor sale in the city for six months following the L-G's recommendation for a CBI probe into the implementation of the new excise policy.

