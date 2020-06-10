DND Flyway Blocked After Billboard Collapses Due to Rainfall and Strong Winds in Delhi NCR

Delhi Noida Direct Flyway Blocked After Billboard Collapses (Photo Credits: ANI)

Noida, June 10: The Delhi Noida Direct (DND) Flyway was blocked on Wednesday after a billboard collapsed on the bridge following the rainfall and heavy winds which lashed parts of Delhi-NCR this evening. In the incident, no injuries were reported. Delhi Rains: Pre-Monsoon Showers, Thunderstorm Bring Mercury Down in NCR, Netizens Share Pictures And Videos of Pleasant Weather.

The DND Flyway is an eight-lane controlled expressway which connects Delhi to Noida. It connects Maharani Bagh and Nizamuddin on the western side to Noida and Mayur Vihar on the eastern side of the Yamuna river. Delhi Rains: Pre-Monsoon Showers in Delhi-NCR Bring Respite From Heat, Netizens Share Pictures And Videos of Pleasant Weather.

ANI Tweet:

Noida: Delhi Noida Direct (DND) Flyway blocked after a billboard collapsed here following the rainfall and wind which lashed parts of Delhi-NCR this evening. No injuries were reported in the incident. pic.twitter.com/O3YMk0MDv9 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 10, 2020

Delhi and NCR on Wednesday evening receive rainfall ahead of the monsoon season in North India, bringing recite from the summer heat. With the black clouds enveloping the national capital and adjoining areas, there is a sudden decline in temperature.