As we reminisced about our childhood, it's hard not to get swept away by the magic of Bollywood romances set against the backdrop of Delhi's chilly winters and the majestic mountains. Picture this: our beloved heroes wrapping their charming shawls around their stunning heroines draped in elegant sarees, all while a heartwarming melody plays in the background, setting the perfect stage for love. The thrill and warmth of those cinematic moments come rushing back, igniting the imagination and making us believe in the enchanting power of romance! Monsoons are known in Mumbai. 'Dilli ki sardi' is equally loved on the silver screen and that somewhat resembles every Indian heart with the notion of dressing up in sarees with a beautiful shawl in the winter.

Step into a world bursting with creativity and style right from the vibrant corners of India! Imagine housewives revealing their ingenious tips for turning everyday Indian attire into stunning fashion statements, or teenagers guiding you to hidden gems for budget-friendly shopping sprees! The innovation doesn't stop there—talented women are sharing their unique twists on saree draping and scarf styling, showing you how to transform that simple open-button shirt into a chic ensemble in countless ways.

Style Your Saree With Shawl

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Meghna Singh 🧿 (@classystyles_by_meghna)

The saree and shawl, timeless pieces that have graced us for over a century, have taken on a new life and are constantly evolving. Dive into the stunning world shared by Meghna Singh on her organic Instagram handle, where she unveils captivating tricks to elegantly combine your saree with a shawl. This chic draping not only keeps you cosy during chilly winters but also elevates your look far beyond what you’d find in the glitzy world of Bollywood. Get ready to embrace elegance and warmth in the most stylish way possible!

