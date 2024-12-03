We are in the last month of 2024, December. While many countries across the globe started receiving snowfall and experiencing chilly nights in November itself, many parts of India are bracing for chilly winters after witnessing a drop in temperatures. One war that keeps coming up every year without fail is the Delhi vs Mumbai winter battle. The age-old tradition of fighting over which city has the coldest winter keeps both Delhiites and Mumbaikars busy around this time of the year. While Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 16.5 degrees Celsius this winter, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.1 degrees Celsius. However, when it comes to the winters, Delhi surely steals the thunder, as it is not just the nights, but the mornings, afternoons, and evenings too are chilly. Mumbai vs Delhi Winter Funny Memes Trend Online: 'Tuada Winter Winter, Sadda Winter Garmi', Say Mumbaikars as North Indians Dismiss Mumbai's Idea of Cold!

Mumbai, being a coastal city, witnesses a hot and humid climate throughout the year, making winters rare. Hence, when the temperatures do drop, it does become a talking point and, often times, fodder for memes. Over the last few days, Mumbai has witnessed a drop in temperatures, and the city has been experiencing pleasant weather. So, Mumbaikars took to social media and made a valiant effort to talk about the city’s climate and weather. But this gave rise to the epic Mumbai winter funny memes and started the Delhi vs Mumbai winter battle and hilarious jokes. View the memes that sum up the endless debate below. Mumbai Winter Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral As Netizens Just Cannot Understand Sudden Chilly Weather in Maximum City.

Dilli Ki Sardi vs Mumbai Winter Memes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shubham Singh (@shubshubolo)

Viral Delhi vs Mumbai Winter Instagram Reels

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MissMalini (@missmalini)

Mumbai vs Delhi Winter Memes

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samanway (@alsosamanway)

Mumbaikars Be Like!!

LOL!

Winters Pic 1 : How Mumbaikars see Mumbai Pic 2 : How North Indians see Mumbai pic.twitter.com/1CzhGL95JS — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 12, 2017

This Is Cold??

Mumbai people talking about cold it is as temperature drops to 15 degrees Delhiites : pic.twitter.com/e5XUCNJ0Bs — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) January 11, 2022

ROFL!!

Delhites in Mumbaikars in 8°c 20°c saying it's cold pic.twitter.com/nyul1NbnnN — Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) December 27, 2022

Viral Delhi vs Mumbai Winter Memes

Mumbai : temperature 20 degrees Celsius People : omg is Mumbai freezing or what omg Delhi :4 degrees People :is baar itni thand nahin padi — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) January 11, 2017

While Delhiites and most in the northern parts of India brace for long chilly nights and the cold winter season, Mumbaikars have brought out their jackets and sweaters to enjoy the short-lived Mumbai winters. As you continue to enjoy the winter season, don’t forget to forward these funny Delhi vs Mumbai winter memes and share a laugh!

