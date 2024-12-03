We are in the last month of 2024, December. While many countries across the globe started receiving snowfall and experiencing chilly nights in November itself, many parts of India are bracing for chilly winters after witnessing a drop in temperatures. One war that keeps coming up every year without fail is the Delhi vs Mumbai winter battle. The age-old tradition of fighting over which city has the coldest winter keeps both Delhiites and Mumbaikars busy around this time of the year. While Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 16.5 degrees Celsius this winter, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 8.1 degrees Celsius. However, when it comes to the winters, Delhi surely steals the thunder, as it is not just the nights, but the mornings, afternoons, and evenings too are chilly. Mumbai vs Delhi Winter Funny Memes Trend Online: 'Tuada Winter Winter, Sadda Winter Garmi', Say Mumbaikars as North Indians Dismiss Mumbai's Idea of Cold!

Mumbai, being a coastal city, witnesses a hot and humid climate throughout the year, making winters rare. Hence, when the temperatures do drop, it does become a talking point and, often times, fodder for memes. Over the last few days, Mumbai has witnessed a drop in temperatures, and the city has been experiencing pleasant weather. So, Mumbaikars took to social media and made a valiant effort to talk about the city’s climate and weather. But this gave rise to the epic Mumbai winter funny memes and started the Delhi vs Mumbai winter battle and hilarious jokes. View the memes that sum up the endless debate below. Mumbai Winter Funny Memes and Jokes Go Viral As Netizens Just Cannot Understand Sudden Chilly Weather in Maximum City.

Dilli Ki Sardi vs Mumbai Winter Memes

 

Viral Delhi vs Mumbai Winter Instagram Reels

 

Mumbai vs Delhi Winter Memes

 

While Delhiites and most in the northern parts of India brace for long chilly nights and the cold winter season, Mumbaikars have brought out their jackets and sweaters to enjoy the short-lived Mumbai winters. As you continue to enjoy the winter season, don’t forget to forward these funny Delhi vs Mumbai winter memes and share a laugh!

