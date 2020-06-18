Satyendar Jain Health Update: Delhi Health Minister's Condition Improves Day After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

New Delhi, June 18: A day after he tested positive for Covid-19, the condition of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday improved but fever has not subsided yet, senior officials said. Satyendar Jain is being kept on oxygen support on and off as per the requirement, they said. On Wednesday, Jain had tested positive for Covid-19, a day after he was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) in Delhi after running high-grade fever and suffering sudden drop in oxygen levels.

"His fever is down a bit today. He was kept on oxygen supply for longer time today. But, his overall condition is improving," a senior official of the hospital said. Sources in Delhi government on Wednesday said contact tracing of people who interacted with him in the last couple of days, has been started, and accordingly they will be quarantined as per the advice of doctors. Satyendar Jain, Delhi Health Minister, Tests Positive For Coronavirus.

On Sunday, Jain had attended a high-level meeting on coronavirus situation in the national capital, chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which was also attended by Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. Jain was brought to the RGSSH, a dedicated Covid-19 facility, in the early hours of Tuesday and was administered a test for novel coronavirus infection that morning, for which he had tested negative.

His test was repeated on Wednesday as he was still running fever and showing symptoms of infection in which he tested positive for Covid-19. A senior pulmonologist had examined him and said, "we will be keeping him under observation" just in case more medical attention is required later.