New Delhi, July 29: A 16-year-old boy allegedly hanged himself in the bathroom of his house Saturday morning in east Delhi's Chander Vihar area, police said. A PCR call was received at 7.06 am about suicide in the Chander Vihar area near Madhu Vihar, they said. Delhi Shocker: Woman Shot Dead Over Dispute in Dwarka, Suspect Identified.

Police found the boy, Ankit Badola, a student of Class 11, hanging in the bathroom with a rope tied to a window rod, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said. Delhi Shocker: Man Kills Mother for Not Allowing To Sell Property in Shora Kothi; Arrested.

According to a suicide note found on him, Badola was frustrated over his falling short of his parents' expectations in studies, she said. His father works as an architect. Proceedings under section 174 CrPC are being conducted, police added.