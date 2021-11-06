Delhi, November 6: A shocking case of fraud has to light from Delhi where a city-based businessman has been duped of over Rs 10 crore for obtaining and reselling a radioactive plate. The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has arrested a Bengaluru man identified as Atheeq Ahmed in the matter. The victim, a resident of West Delhi's Kailash, had filed a complaint against more than 20 people in this matter and an investigation was launched.

As per the report published in the Times of India, the police arrested the accused on a complaint filed by the victim, in which he had stated that 22 people including Ahmed had duped him for a total of Rs 10.6 crore between March 2016 and September 2018 for acquisition and reselling of a radioactive item. The victim was reportedly told that the radioactive piece could fetch Rs 500 crore in world markets.

The accused reportedly took the money from the accused through a combination of bank transfers, cheques as well as cash. An FIR was filed and investigation was launched. During the probe, Ahmed, one of the accused, was arrested by the police from Bengaluru. Further probe to apprehend co-accused is in progress.

