New Delhi, January 7: A 27-year-old man has been arrested on the charges of murdering his lover's husband and then burning his body in Delhi's Wazirabad area, an official said on Saturday.

The accused identified as Munishddin, a resident of Ram Ghat in the Wazirabad area, has an extra-marital affair with the wife of deceased Rashid. Delhi Shocker: Woman Found Dead With Throat Slit in National Capital, Husband Hangs Self in Sonipat; Probe Launched.

Rashid was murdered by the accused by stabbing him in the abdomen and slitting his throat. Thereafter, Munishddin burnt the body of Rashid. On January 2, after a 90 per cent charred body was found lying in front of Ram Ghat, a case under section 302 (murder) and 201 (disappearance of evidence) IPC was registered at Wazirabad police station.

"During investigation, the police teams scanned the CCTV footages of the area and a person was seen with Rashid. Based on the analysis of CCTV footages, technical and manual surveillance, all the investigation zeroed in on accused Munishddin," said Ravindra Singh Yadav, the Special Commissioner of Police (crime). Delhi Shocker: Teen Stabbed to Death by Two Juveniles in Patel Nagar, Accused Arrested.

"After receiving specific inputs that the accused would come near nala, Bawana road, Rohini Sector-16 in wee hours, a trap was laid and accused Munishddin was apprehended," said the Special CP.

"On interrogation, police found that Munishddin and Rashid used to work together as plumber and electrician, so they became close friends. They even started visiting each other's house. During this time, Munishddin and Rashid's wife developed an extra-marital relationship, said the Special CP.

Munishddin used to visit Rashid's house often to meet latter's wife. For the last 10-15 days, she was pressurising Munishddin to get rid of Rashid.

"As per planning, on the day of incident, Munishddin took Rashid to Ram Ghat, where they both consumed alcohol. After that Munishddin stabbed Rashid in an inebriated condition and even slit his throat before burning the body with the help of inflammable bushes. The accused tried to destroy all the evidences and identification of the deceased," said the official.

