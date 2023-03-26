New Delhi, March 26: At least three people were injured as a crane fell on some vehicles at an under-construction site of the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway in east Delhi's Pushta Kartar Nagar on Sunday, police said.

The victims were rushed to a nearby government hospital where they were undergoing treatment. The police was not sure about how the incident happened. Soon after the incident, people gathered at the site and helped to rescue out those trapped beneath the crane.

Crane Overturned on Some Vehicles

#NewDelhi: At least three people were injured as a #crane fell on some vehicles at an under-construction site of the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway in east #Delhi's Pushta Kartar Nagar on Sunday, police said. pic.twitter.com/Amgpd4fsc2 — IANS (@ians_india) March 26, 2023

"The police also reached the site and with the help of JCB machines, the crane was removed. An autorickshaw was totally damaged in the incident," said an official.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2023 11:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).