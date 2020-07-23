New Delhi, July 23: Two motorcycle-borne men attacked a 40-year-old nurse in Delhi's posh area to snatch her gold chain. The nurse was walking back home from a bank with her daughter in Delhi’s Greater Kailash area when she was attacked. The entire incident was caught on CCTV. The video is now doing rounds on social media.

According to a report published in Hindustan Times, the nurse, who identified herself by her first name Siddheshwari, was returning home along with her 18-year-old daughter from a bank, when chain snatchers attacked them. It the video it could be seen that the pillion rider got down from the bike and tried to snatch a bag and a gold chain of the nurse. The woman managed to save her handbag, but lost her gold chain. Woman’s daughter ran away in fear. Delhi Mom Foils Kidnapping Bid, Saves Daughter From Clutches of Abductors (Watch Video).

Video of The Incident:

“He strangled me to get my gold chain. I couldn’t fight back; all I did was try to save my neck from his grip,” reported the media house quoting Siddeshwari as saying. People present at the scene acted as mute spectators. In the video, it could be seen only a passerby came forward and attacked one of the snatchers with his helmet. Both the snatchers managed to flee from the spot. A case of robbery has been registered by Delhi Police.

