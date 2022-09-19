New Delhi, Sep 18: A huge quantity of medicines, worth over Rs 90 lakh, were seized from a Vietnam-bound passenger at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here , a CISF official said on Sunday.

The official said that on Saturday, CISF surveillance and intelligence staff noticed suspicious activities of a passenger at check-in area of Terminal 3.

The passenger, identified as Ravibhai Devanandbhai Joshi, bound for Ho Chi Minh City by a Vietnam Airlines flight, was diverted to a random checking point for thorough checking of his baggage.

"On screening of his baggage through X-BIS machine, CISF personnel noticed suspicious images inside the trolley bag and 7 cartons. On physical checking, a huge quantity of different types of medicines of approximate value Rs 90.68 lakh were detected. On enquiry, the passenger could not produce supporting documents or doctors' prescription for carrying such huge quantity of medicines," the official said.

Senior CISF and Customs officials were informed and the passenger and the medicines were handed over to Customs for further action in the matter.

