Delhi Violence: Fire Department Received 19 Calls From 12 Midnight till 8 am Today, 100 Firemen Deployed

Protesters at Delhi Police headquarters agitating against the violence at Jamia Millia Islamia University (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, February 27: There is a weary silence in Delhi and the death toll has shot up to 30. According to an ANI tweet, the Fire Department informed that they received 19 calls from 12 am till 8 am today from the violence-affected areas of Northeast Delhi. More than 100 firemen have been deployed. In addition to this, the four fire stations in these areas have been provided with extra fire tenders.

Atul Garg, Director, Fire Department said, "Senior officials are inspecting the affected areas. We did not face any resistance this time while carrying out the operations in the violence-affected areas of North East Delhi." Delhi Violence: Death Toll Rises to 28, Heavy Security Deployed in North-East District.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval briefed Union Home Minister Anut Shah on the situation after visiting violence-hit areas. Delhi Police said that 106 have been arrested and 18 FIRs have been registered in connections with the riots.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal issued a statement over the violent clashes in Northeast and said that "external elements" are responsible for the clashes. The AAP leader, in an address to legislators of his party as well as the Opposition BJP, said the violence in the national capital is orchestrated by "external elements".