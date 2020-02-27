Delhi Violence: Death Toll Rises to 28, Heavy Security Deployed in North East District

Delhi Police (Photo Credits: ANI)

Delhi, February 27: The death toll in the North East Delhi violence climbed to 28 on Thursday morning. According to a tweet by news agency ANI, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital reported one more death taking the death toll to 28, including two deaths at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital. The violence continued in some places in North East District on Wednesday, while Delhi police conducted flag marches. Delhi HC Directs Police to Probe Speeches of BJP Leaders Kapil Mishra, Parvesh Verma, Abhay Verma, Anurag Thakur and Decide on Filing FIR.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval also briefed Union Home Minister Anut Shah on the situation after visiting violence-hit areas. Delhi Police said that 106 have been arrested and 18 FIRs have been registered in connections with the riots. Justice Muralidhar Transferred to Punjab & Haryana High Court, Will No Longer Hear Plea on Delhi Violence.

ANI Tweet:

Delhi: 1 more death at Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital, taking the total deaths to 28 in the city, including 2 deaths at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital. #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/gKrt6XnJUX — ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2020

PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday made the first statement on the incident, calling for "peace and brotherhood". "Peace and harmony are central to our ethos. I appeal to my sisters and brothers of Delhi to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times. It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest," he said.

At least 28 people have died and over 200 injured in the clash which swept North East Delhi area since Sunday after the supporters and protesters of the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed. Apart from Delhi Police head constable, an Intelligence Bureau (IB) operative was killed in the area.