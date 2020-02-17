Delhi Woman Attempts to Kidnap 9-Month-Old Infant From Grandmother at Knife Point, Plan Foiled

Image used for representational purpose only | (Photo credits: launiondigital.com.ar)

Delhi, February 17: In a shocking incident, a 58-year-old woman and her nine-month-old granddaughter were attacked by a woman, who tried to kidnap the child from the elderly woman at knifepoint. According to a Hindustan Times report, the police have arrested the accused for attempted kidnapping and for causing hurt. The accused allegedly had plans to demand a ransom from the family to pay off a loan.

The woman rang the doorbell and when the woman went to answer the call along, she had the infant in her arms. The accused took out the knife and snatched the baby from the grandmother's arm. However, the woman managed to take it from her after a scuffle. The servant ran out of the house and raised an alarm. When people came, the accused attempted to escape, but she was caught. Delhi Woman Attempts to Kidnap 9-Month-Old Infant From Grandmother, Plan Foiled, Gets Arrested.

In a similar shocking incident of kidnapping, a 10-year-old girl managed to foil a woman's attempt to kidnap her in Bhiwandi township. The girl, a Class V student, was returning from school close to her home in the township's Kongaon area at around 10 am when a burqa-clad woman tried to kidnap her. The woman pulled the child's leg, causing her to fall. The child kicked the woman and managed to run away. The girl's mother came out of the house and raised an alarm which alerted others.