Raigad, August 25: The death toll in the Raigad building collapse in Maharashtra rose to nine on Tuesday afternoon. Several are still reported to be trapped inside the debris of the Tariue Garden building in Raigad's Mahad tehsil. The National Disaster Response Team (NDRF) have retrieved bodies of the deceased. The NDRF rescued a four-year-old child from the debris. The child has been identified as Mohammad N Bangi. He was under the debris for almost 19 hours. The rescue operation is currently underway. Raigad Building Collapse: PM Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind Extend Condolences, Pray for Speedy Recovery of the Injured.

The five deceased have been identified as Sayyad Hanif Samir, Nauseen Bangi, Adi Shaikhnag, Mateen Mukadam and Navid Zamane, reported TOI. According to reports, at least 12 people are still trapped under the debris. There were reportedly 86 people inside the building at the time of the collapse. The Tarique Garden Building Kajalpura in Mahad tehsil collapsed around 7 pm. There were around 45 flats in the building. The injured were shifted to a local hospital in Mahad. The incident took place around 170 km from Mumbai. Raigad Building Collapse: Saw Building Pillars Breaking Before I Ran Out, Says Eyewitness.

A team of Mahad Police has left for Mumbai to arrest the builder and contractor who constructed it besides taking action against others involved in it. The building, said to be a little more than six years old, was constructed by two Mumbai-based realtors.

Guardian Minister of Raigad Aditi Tatkare said the building had more than 200 occupants, but being evening hours many may be outdoors or in markets. President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief over the tragic incident which claimed nine lives.

