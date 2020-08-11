Mumbai, August 11: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) suspended Captain Manish Uppal, the Head of Operations, Air Asia and Captain Mukesh Neema, Chief of Flight Safety, Air Asia, over safety violations by Air Asia.

DGCA had issued a show-cause notice to Air Asia India on June 28, in connection with a pilot levelling allegation that the airline engaged in compromising on the issue of safety. Gaurav Taneja, Pilot Terminated by AirAsia, Shares His Side of The Story on His YouTube Page FlyingBeast, Raises Several Questions; Watch Video.

DGCA Suspends Captain Manish Uppal & Captain Mukesh Neema of Air Asia:

DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation) had issued a show cause notice to Air Asia India on 28th June, in connection with a pilot levelling allegation that the airline engages in compromising on the issue of safety. https://t.co/xxQIT2G1RS — ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2020

In June, after one of the pilots of the airline Gaurav Taneja raised questions on the safety measures followed by the airline amid coronavirus outbreak. AirAsia terminated the pilot from the services after he pointed out lapses in the precautionary measures taken by the airline in accordance with that laid down by the government. Taneja, who is also a popular YouTuber then uploaded a video describing his experience, on his YouTube channel - Flying Beast- narrating his side of the story.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 11, 2020 10:49 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).