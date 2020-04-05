Did Tablighi Jamaat Members Create Ruckus On Not Being Served Non-Veg Food at Quarantine Centre? Saharanpur Police Calls News Fake

Tablighi Jamaat members at Delhi's Nizamuddin Markaz (Photo Credits: IANS)

Lucknow, April 5: The Saharanpur Police issued a statement to dismiss the fake news of Tablighi Jamaat members creating ruckus over food at the quarantine centre. Taking cognisance of the false information carried by digital, print and TV media outlets, the police said it conducted an inquiry into the matter. The cops found that the allegations levelled against the quarantined-Jamaatis are fake. Delhi Police Using Cell Phone Data to Trace Persons Who Attended Tablighi Jamaat Congregation.

The Saharanpur police said it had asked the inspector in-charge of Rampur Maniharan to visit the quarantine facility and ascertain whether the allegations levelled against the Jamatis are true. After visiting the centre and speaking to the medical workers, the police team found the news to be absolute untrue, the statement read. COVID-19 Live Tracker: Map The Spread of Coronavirus in India.

See Statement Issued by Saharanpur Police

The social media platforms which aired the fake news alleged that the Jamaatis, under quarantine, asked the health workers to bring non-veg food for them. When their demand was declined, they decided to defecate in the open as a mark of protest, the fake news reports said. "The Saharanpur police completely dismisses the above-mentioned news reports," said the statement issued by the police department.

Nearly 1,200 Tablighi Jamaat members have been identified in Uttar Pradesh for their alleged links with the Nizamuddin congregation held last month. The event is considered to be the single biggest source in India for the spread of COVID-19. The UP government have sent the identified Jamaatis into quarantine for a minimum period of 14 days.