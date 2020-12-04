New Delhi, December 4: Lakshadweep administrator Dineshwar Sharma died on Friday. Dineshawar Sharma was reportedly undergoing treatment at a hospital in Chennai. He was appointed as the Administrator of the Union Territory in October last year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other politicians expressed grief over the demise of the former Indian Police Service (IPC) officer.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a tweet said, “Administrator of Lakshadweep Shri Dineshwar Sharma Ji made long lasting contributions to India’s policing and security apparatus. He handled many sensitive counter-terror and insurgency ops during his policing career. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family. Om Shanti.”

Tweet by PM Narendra Modi:

Shah also expressed condolences over Sharma’s demise. He said, “Deeply anguished to learn about the passing away of Administrator of Lakshadweep Shri Dineshwar Sharma ji. He served the nation with utmost devotion as a dedicated officer of the Indian Police Service. My heartfelt condolences to his family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti.” Dineshwar Sharma Meets J-K Governor to Discuss Internal Security Situation, Amarnath Yatra Arrangements.

Tweet by Amit Shah:

Here Are Condolences Messages of Other Politicians:

Union Minister Som Prakash's Tweet:

Saddened to learn about the passing away of #Lakshadweep Administrator Shri Dineshwar Sharma Ji. He will be always remembered for his valuable contributions to the country's policing & security system. My condolences to his family. Om Shanti!#DineshwarSharma@UT_Lakshadweep pic.twitter.com/HZVCfKO0g9 — Som Parkash (@SomParkashBJP) December 4, 2020

Omar Abdullah's Tweet:

Dineshwar Sharma Sb was a wise & sensible man who understood Kashmir. Unfortunately he was an interlocutor for a government that wasn’t interested in listening but that isn’t a reflection of either his efforts or his abilities. I’m sorry to hear of his untimely demise. May he RIP — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) December 4, 2020

Jay Panda's Tweet:

.@PandaJay expresses profound grief and sorrow on the demise of former Director of Intelligence Bureau & Administrator of Lakshadweep Shri Dineshwar Sharma Ji. Deepest condolences to the bereaved family. Om Shanti 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/G3Wjz5kFXg — Office of Jay Panda (@mp_office) December 4, 2020

Dineshwar Sharma was an IPS officer who belonged to the Kerala cadre. He joined the service in 1979. In 2014, he took over as the 25th Director of the Intelligence Bureau. Sharma was awarded the prestigious Indian Police Medal for the meritorious service in 1997. He was also honoured with the President’s Police Medal in 3003 for his distinguished service.

