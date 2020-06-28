By Private Hospitals Can'T Deny Treatment To Patients With Covid-19 Or Like Symptoms In Karnataka: State Govt

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 28 (ANI): The Karnataka government on Saturday issued an order, directing private hospitals not to deny treatment to patients with coronavirus and COVID-19 like symptoms.

Also Read | Karnataka Govt Orders Private Hospitals to Treat Patients With or Without COVID-19 Symptoms: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 27, 2020.

"Non-compliance of this order will attract punishment under sections of Disaster Management Act 2005," an order read.

Meanwhile, people coming from Maharashtra will be placed in seven-day institutional quarantine followed by seven-day home quarantine in Karnataka, the state government said.

Also Read | 5 Tamil Nadu Districts Including Chennai, Madurai Under 'Complete Lockdown' on Sunday, Few Essential Services Exempted.

People coming from other states will need to undergo 14-day home quarantine. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)