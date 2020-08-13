Tamil Nadu, August 13: MLA Ku Ka Selvam was dismissed from the primary membership of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) for indulging in 'anti-party' activities, according to an ANI report.

Selvam was recently suspended from the party after he met BJP national president J P Nadda in New Delhi on August 4. The next day, he participated in a puja at the BJP office in Chennai which was held when Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for a temple in Ayodhya, according to reports. Jayaraman Anbazhagan, DMK MLA, Dies in Chennai Due to COVID-19.

Party President MK Stalin informed the reply sent by Selvam to the show-cause notice issued to him asking why he should not be expelled from the DMK, was not satisfactory. Selvam had reportedly fallen out with the party leadership over their denial to him, of the Chennai-Central district secretary post, according to a report on the Hindu.

