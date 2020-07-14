MP, July 14: In a shocking incident, a government doctor in Singrauli district was booked for impersonation, after he sent the sample of his wife for a coronavirus test in the name of their domestic help. Four of his family members, including the doctor, tested positive for coronavirus. According to an Indian Express report, he did it under the hope that it will help him conceal his unauthorised absence from work.

The matter came to the light when the local authorities reached the doctor's door looking for the maid, and she revealed that she had never sent samples and the doctor and his family were caught. She further revealed that the doctor and his family had gone to Uttar Pradesh to attend a wedding recently. Coronavirus Cases in Patna BJP Office: 24 People Found COVID-19 Positive Out of 110 Samples Tested.

The doctor not only hid his travel history but also treated patients after coming back. The doctor is right now at a quarantine facility for treatment, the police are waiting for him to recover so that he can be arrested.

The doctor is posted at Khutar health centre and he had gone to Ballia in Uttar Pradesh to attend a wedding in the last week of June. When he returned, his wife developed COVID symptoms and he sent her sample for testing but used the identity of his maid who worked at the healthcare centre.

