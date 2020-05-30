Substandard PPE Kits, N95 Mask Provided to Healthcare Workers at AIIMS? PIB Fact-Checks Allegations

Healthcare worker (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, May 30: Amid reports that substandard personal protective equipment and N95 maks are being provided to healthcare workers at the AIIMS, the government said PPE kits meeting standards set by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare are provided. Responding to a journalist who alleged that healthcare workers at the AIIMS are not given standard PPE kits, the government's PIB Fact Check said such reports are incorrect. Fact Check: Can Hand Sanitizers Cause Fire or Explode in Car Heat? Know Truth About the Viral Claims and If It Is OK to Leave Hand Sanitizer in the Car?

"Over 50 healthcare staff at AIIMS tested #COVID19 +ve in 48 hours. AIIMS doctors: "N95 masks & PPEs don't meet even basic MOHFW safety standards. Our voice is met with FIRs, threats & attempts to jeopardise our career. Its not the virus we are worried about its the Govts apathy (sic)," a journalist tweeted. The PIB Fact Check responded: "INCORRECT! Masks&PPEs meet @MohFW_India standards; Evaluated & certifications verified by AIIMS committee: 95%+ve cases did not have any evidence of transmission from patient care (sic)." Coronavirus Can be Cured by Inhaling Hot Water Steam? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News.

Substandard PPE Kits, N95 Mask Provided to Healthcare Workers at AIIMS? PIB Responds

Claim: 50 healthcare staff at AIIMS tested Covid+ve as masks/PPEs don't meet standard Reality- INCORRECT! Masks&PPEs meet @MohFW_India standards;Evaluated & certifications verified by AIIMS committee: 95%+ve cases did not have any evidence of transmission from patient care. pic.twitter.com/ZLU8TPtpDZ — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 30, 2020

AIIMS also issued a similar clarification, asserting that PPE kits provided to healthcare workers match standards of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As many as 11 healthcare workers, including two resident doctors, tested positive for coronavirus at the AIIMS on Friday, taking the total number of hospital staff infected so far to 206.

Since February 1, 206 healthcare workers including two faculty, ten resident doctors, 26 nurses, nine technicians, five mess workers, 49 hospital attendants, 34 sanitation workers and 69 security guards have been infected by the novel coronavirus, an AIIMS official told news agency PTI.

Fact check