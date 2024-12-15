In a shocking incident in Punjab, an elderly woman was allegedly attacked by a pack of seven to eight stray dogs in Jalandhar. The alleged dog bite incident occurred on Thursday, December 12, in Punjab's Jalandhar. A video of the dog attack has also gone viral on social media. In the viral clip, a pack of stray dogs can be seen attacking and biting an elderly woman. It is reported that the dog bite incident occurred when the elderly woman was on her way to a Gurdwara early in the morning near Wadala chowk. According to a journalist who shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), the victim suffered serious injuries and is said to be in a coma. Jalandhar Police Arrest Key Aide of Amritpal Singh in Major Arms and Drug Smuggling Crackdown.

Stray Dogs Bite Elderly Woman in Jalandhar (Viewer Discretion Advised)

Stray Dogs Menace: A tragic incident occurred near Wadala Chowk in Jalandhar, where an elderly woman was attacked by 7-8 stray dogs while on her way to a Gurdwara early in the morning. The entire incident was recorded on CCTV footage. The woman was severely injured, hospitalized,… pic.twitter.com/Hl7i098NQ8 — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) December 15, 2024

