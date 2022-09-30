Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 30: A young woman was bitten by a stray dog while awaiting a anti-rabies dose for cat bite inside a state-run public health centre, here on Friday.

Aparna (31), along with her father, was waiting at a public health centre near the upcoming Adani Port at Vizhinjam in the capital city suburbs, when the incident took place.

Incidentally, she was at the health centre for her third dose of injection after being bitten by a cat. Stray Dog Attacks: Animal Rights Activists Protest at Jantar Mantar Against Culling of Street Dogs in Kerala (See Pics)

According to her father, they arrived at the health centre around 8 a.m. "She was sitting on a chair waiting for her turn when a dog lying under it bit her. When we raised an alarm, the staff members came but did not administer any first aid. It was a by-stander of another patient who got a soap and cleaned my daughter's wound," the angry father said. Dog Attack: Stray Dog Menace Continues in Kerala; Man Killed After Accident Involving the Canine at Aruviyod Junction

Later, she was referred to the General Hospital in the city located about 15 kms where a proper treatment was provided.

Stray dog menace in Kerala has reached dangerous levels and there seems no major effort from the government to end it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 30, 2022 01:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).