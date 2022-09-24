On Saturday, animal rights activists held a protest against the culling of street dogs in Kerala, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. Pictures of the same have gone viral on social media. The protest comes after the Kerala government sought permission from the Supreme Court to kill violent and rabies-infected dogs. Minister M B Rajesh said that they are also looking at the possibility of giving oral vaccination to dogs through food and also a meeting will be held with hotels, Restaurant associations, meat merchants, and auditoriums to ensure that waste is disposed of properly.

Activists Protest Against Culling of Street Dogs in Kerala

Delhi | Animal rights activists hold protest against the culling of street dogs in Kerala, at Jantar Mantar pic.twitter.com/KoJU7QpTKX — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2022

