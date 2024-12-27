Mumbai, December 27: A shocking incident of dog attack has come to light from Mumbai, where a 12-year-old boy was mauled by a German Shepherd dog. The alleged incident occurred on Wednesday, December 25, when the victim was on his way to a neighbourhood park with his friends in Ghatkopar. After the incident, the victim's father said that the German Shepherd dog was not on a leash, due to which the owner could not pull it back when it attacked the minor boy.

In his complaint, the victim's father, identified as Amol Babasaheb Kirte (47), a resident of Mata Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, Ghatkopar East, said that the incident took place on December 25, reports Hindustan Times. The incident occurred when the complainant's son was on his way towards the BMC garden near their residence with his friends. Animal Cruelty in Bhandup: Woman Allegedly Pours Red Chemical on Stray Dog Rani’s Body and Into Her Eyes at Housing Society in Mumbai, Booked.

Dog Attacks Minor Boy, Bites Him on Wrist and Waist

As per the complaint, the dog, all of a sudden, ran towards the boys and bit the 12-year-old when he and his friends neared the canine, who was standing with its owner by the side of the road. It is learned that the dog bit the minor boy on his left wrist and waist. People who witnessed the incident immediately informed the victim's father about the attack, who rushed to the spot and took his son to the Rajawadi Hospital.

Pet Dog Owner Booked, Issues Notice of Appearance

Meanwhile, the owner took his pet dog home without a safety leash. After receiving treatment, the minor boy was discharged from the hospital. Post this, the victim's father approached the police and lodged a complaint against the dog's owner, Abdul Karim Pradhan. Ravindra Gaikwad, sub-inspector of Pant Nagar police station, said that they have issued a notice of appearance to Pradhan. Mumbai Shocker: 5 Dogs Found Dead With Tied Mouths in Nullah in Kandivali, Case Filed.

"We are verifying whether he had obtained a dog licence from the BMC veterinary department and whether he was following the BMC guidelines on dog ownership or not," the sub-inspector added.

