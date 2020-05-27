Domestic Flight Services to Resume in West Bengal From May 28, Bagdogra Airport Authorities Put All Preparations in Place to Ensure Social Distancing

File image of an Air India flight (Photo Credits: ANI)

Kolkata, May 27: Domestic flight services are set to resume in West Bengal from May 28. Bagdogra Airport in the state put all preparations in place for smooth functions and passenger movements. The airport will operate 10 flights daily. The airport authorities have also done markings for ensuring social distancing among markings. Passengers will also be screened after landing. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Hints at Resumption of Some International Flights Before August.

Subramani P, Director, Bagdogra Airport, said, “We are resuming flight ops from tomorrow with 10 flights per day. We've done markings for ensuring social distancing among passengers and staff. We have installed automatic electronic devices for scanning and screening.” Similarly, the Kolkata airport in the state will also handle 10 flights daily.

The state Health Department has also set up a quarantine facility at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata for the conducting screening and consequent checks of passengers for COVID-19. The 30,000 square feet-quarantine facility will reportedly have 400 beds. However, these quarantine facility will only for Indians arriving from overseas by Vande Bharat flights.

Meanwhile, the flight services have already resumed in the rest of the country from May 25, except for Andhra Pradesh where the air travel started from May 26. The domestic flight operations were delayed by three days as the West Bengal government was involved in restoration work after Amphan Cyclone. The flight services resumed in India on May 25 after remaining suspended for two months due to prevent the spread of coronavirus.