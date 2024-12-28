New Delhi, December 28: The mortal remains of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh were brought to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters on Saturday morning, where senior Congress leaders and party workers gathered to bid a final farewell to their stalwart leader. Prominent Congress leaders, including Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajya Sabha MP Sonia Gandhi, and MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were among those who reached the party headquarters to pay their heartfelt tributes to the former Prime Minister.
Dr Singh's last rites will be conducted with full state honours at Nigam Bodh Ghat, a public cremation ground in Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and other senior leaders are expected to attend the funeral later in the day. His mortal remains will be kept at the Congress headquarters to allow party workers and supporters to offer floral tributes. Following this, his final journey to the cremation ground will commence. Manmohan Singh Dies: MHA Clarifies Government’s Stance To Allocate Space for Former PM Prime Minister’s Memorial.
Congress Bids Adieu to Its Gentle Statesman Dr Singh at Party HQ
#WATCH | Delhi: Congress MP KC Venugopal, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu pay last respects to former Prime Minister #DrManmohanSingh at AICC Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/CXwB9HvH74
— ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2024
#WATCH | Delhi: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah pays last respects to former Prime Minister #DrManmohanSingh at AICC Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/VPtRGKnfzA
— ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2024
#WATCH | Delhi: Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh's wife Gursharan Kaur and his daughter Daman Singh pay last respects to #DrManmohanSingh at AICC Headquarters. pic.twitter.com/Y5oais1yev
— ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2024
