*HI-FLIER*

“It all seems like yesterday that I boarded a flight to the US and went on to work for the Chrysler Corporation for nearly 15 years. I had tough times making ends meet more than once. At that point, I had never even dreamt that I would not just grow as an entrepreneur and mentor but then follow that up with a burgeoning career as a Hollywood film producer with four back-to-back movies that are now premiering all over the world.”

*MOVIE MAGIC*

Today, Tel Ganesan runs numerous companies in the tech and healthcare sectors under his Kyyba family of corporations. His production house Kyyba Films is behind Christmas Coupon (2019), Celebrity Crush (2020), Devil’s Night: Dawn of the Nain Rouge (2020), and Trap City (2021).

Tel Ganesan is also developing new projects including American movies with their roots in India. “There are great ideas everywhere and I want to find them, especially if they are from back home. I’m not the only boy or girl from our country who wants to make movies but I am now in a position to help others get there.”

*PATENT PAYS*

Tel Ganesan initially arrived in the US to pursue higher education in engineering, subsequently landed entry-level jobs and eventually earned degrees in engineering as well as a Masters of Business Administration from the prestigious University of Michigan.

Tel Ganesan is also the proud owner of a patent for a manpower utilization tool. “I realized the need for a service to deal with manufacturing and production problems in real-time scenario; of manpower utilization in complex environment — how to quickly identify who is on leave for any amount of time and the work divided needs to be balanced off. There are many variables involved in the process of maintaining that balance, and so my team and I designed and patented an algorithm that helps decide in real-time, who is to be assigned to which workstation and who is qualified to do what kind of job, etc. considering all factors of production — and quickly. It minimizes the downtime and is the future of innovation. This way firms will efficiently save a great deal of money thanks to discretionary planning.”

*HEALTH IS WEALTH*

In Kyyba Healthcare, Tel Ganesan is developing innovative Software as a Service (SaaS) products. “Our goal is to make wellness available for everyone and not just the celebrities and the nouveau riche.”

As a publisher, Tel Ganesan wants to see the pen returned to its rightful place—mightier than the sword!

*PENMAN*

“The power of writing is immense and I want to restore the pen to its former glory.”

Tel Ganesan is also a public speaker, mentor, and provides seed funding for projects he believes in. He was the immediate past President of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) Detroit chapter for the second term (2016-2018) and previously the president of the chapter for two consecutive years (2009-2010), successfully chairing 5 mega annual conferences (TiECONs).

*NEVER SAY NEVER*

When quizzed about what advice he wants to pass on to future generations, Tel Ganesan is his simple self, saying “Never say never. There will be mind-numbing times that you will want to quit. My advice is: Don’t turn back. Don’t give up. Don’t lose your way. Dreams are for real. The secret is to have confidence in your own power and keep moving forward. To me, it is an American Dream, albeit an unconventional one.”

Ganesan parts quoting James Cameron: “If you set your goals ridiculously high and it is a failure, you will fail above everyone else’s success.” Seems like Cameron penned this quote with Tel K Ganesan in mind!