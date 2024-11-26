New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): In a daring and meticulously executed mission, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) achieved its largest drug bust to date, seizing over 6,016 kilograms of methamphetamine from a Myanmar fishing boat in the Andaman Sea.

The operation began on November 23, 2024, when a routine surveillance flight by an ICG Dornier aircraft detected an unidentified fishing boat in India's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ). Recognising the potential threat, the ICG swiftly launched a coordinated response.

The fast patrol vessel ICG Ship Aruna Asaf Ali was dispatched from Sri Vijaya Puram under adverse weather conditions. Tracking the suspicious boat for hours, the ICG maintained surveillance through the night, preparing for boarding at dawn. On November 24, at 6:30 AM, the crew intercepted the vessel, later identified as 'Soe Wai Yan Htoo', registered in Myanmar.

Aboard the boat were six crew members and a suspicious cargo of gunny sacks, raising immediate red flags. The vessel was towed to Sri Vijaya Puram harbour for a thorough investigation, where authorities uncovered a staggering 222 bags filled with crystalline methamphetamine, weighing a total of 6,016.87 kilograms. Additionally, the ICG seized an INMARSAT satellite phone and Myanmar currency worth 633,850 Kyat.

This monumental seizure, valued at several thousand crores in the international market, marks the largest drug haul in the ICG's history. It brings the agency's total drug confiscations to an impressive 12,875 kilograms since its inception. The operation underscores the ICG's capability to disrupt global drug syndicate supply chains and their reliance on maritime routes.

"This seizure is a testament to the vigilance and expertise of our personnel. It highlights the strength of our maritime enforcement efforts in keeping Indian waters safe," said an ICG spokesperson.

This operation is the third major anti-drug trafficking success in the Andaman Sea in recent years. In September 2019, the ICG apprehended a Myanmar vessel carrying 1,160 kilograms of ketamine worth Rs300 crore. Three months later, another boat was intercepted with 371 kilograms of methaqualone valued at Rs185 crore.

The record-breaking haul reinforces India's growing role in combating transnational drug trafficking and highlights the complexities of safeguarding the nation's maritime borders.

These operations reflect the increasing reliance of drug cartels on maritime routes to evade land-based enforcement. In response, the ICG has intensified surveillance and enhanced coordination between its air and sea units to detect and intercept illegal activities.

The success of this operation demonstrates the critical role of maritime law enforcement in countering organised crime. As smuggling syndicates adopt more advanced tactics, the ICG continues to upgrade its technology, training, and assets to stay ahead.

The Indian Coast Guard's commitment to maritime security extends beyond drug interdiction. By preventing trafficking, the ICG helps curb the spread of addiction, violence, and instability often associated with the narcotics trade, significantly supporting the Government's Nasha Mukt Abhiyan. Their efforts send a strong message to crime syndicates that Indian waters are no safe haven for illegal activities.

With this historic operation, the ICG has once again proven its mettle in safeguarding the nation's maritime interests and ensuring the safety of its citizens. This record-breaking seizure is not just a victory against drug trafficking but a milestone in India's broader fight against organised crime.

India's strategic location between the Golden Crescent (Afghanistan, Pakistan, and Iran) and the Golden Triangle (Myanmar, Laos, and Thailand)--two of the world's largest illicit opium-producing regions--has made it both a transit and consumption hub for drug trafficking. These regions fuel transnational crime syndicates that use land and maritime routes to smuggle contraband across borders.

The maritime domain, with its vast stretches of unpatrolled waters, poses unique challenges for enforcement agencies. Smugglers exploit these routes using advanced techniques and technology, such as satellite communication and unregistered vessels, to evade detection. (ANI)

