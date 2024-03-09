Mumbai, March 9: In a shocking incident in Mumbai, a 35-year-old man was allegedly killed by his friend after he made derogatory remarks about his wife in the Tilak Nagar area. The alleged incident took place on Friday morning, March 8. The accused has been identified as Deepak Kharpe (29). Police officials said the accused is a fish stall owner and often visited the shop to help his mother.

They also said that the accused used to always carry a sickle with him. According to a report in the Hindustan Times, during the argument, Kharpe had a sickle in his hand, and in a fit of rage, he attacked his friend twice and killed him. An officer said that the accused and the victim had known each other since their childhood. Mumbai Shocker: Cops Find Headless Body of 12-Year-Old Child in Decomposed State in Wadala, Police Initiates Probe.

The victim identified as Bhimsen Bhalerao, had recently moved to Nerul but his parents still lived in Tilak Nagar. An officer said that Kharpe and Bhalerao met on Thursday night March 7, and consumed alcohol in a bar. Later, they bought more alcohol from a wine shop and started drinking on the road near a skywalk. While consuming alcohol, Bhalerao allegedly made filthy comments about Kharpe's wife.

This angered Kharpe who attacked his friend with the sickle and later fled from the spot. Officials said that the alleged incident occurred at around 2 am on Friday, March 8. The incident came to light after a person spotted Bhalerao lying in a pool of blood and alerted the police. During the investigation, cops learned that Bhalerao and Kharpe were spotted together. Mumbai Shocker: Man Takes Minor Daughter to Police Over Phone Addiction, She Accuses Him of Rape.

They even scanned CCTV footage of the crime scene which showed the duo walking towards the skywalk. The Tilak Nagar police arrested the accused and registered a murder case against him. During interrogation, Kharpe confessed to the crime.

