In a shocking incident, a 10-year-old girl was sedated and gang raped by a peon working in her MCD School and his associates on March 14, 2023. The school authorities reported the assault on March 22, 2023, ANI said. The minor victim was sent to LBS Hospital for a medical examination. DCP East Amrutha Guguloth said "the accused is 54 years old, he sedated her and gang-raped her with fellow associates. A case has been registered against accused Ajay under Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 6 POCSO Act sections in PS Ghazipur." Search is underway to nab further accused, DCP Guguloth added. Bihar Shocker: Youth Befriends Minor on Facebook, Gang Rapes Her With Two Friends in Banka, Accused Arrested.

Girl Student Sedated, Gang Raped by MCD School Peon:

Accused is 54 years old, he sedated her & gang raped her with fellow associates. Case registered against accused Ajay under IPC & 6 POCSO Act sections in PS Ghazipur. Search is underway to nab further accused: Amrutha Guguloth, DCP East — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2023

