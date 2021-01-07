New Delhi, January 7: An earthquake of 4.4 magnitude on the Richter scale hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands on Thursday. According to National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake hit 2 km south southeast of Campbell Bay. There were no immediate reports of any loss of life or damage to property due to the earthquake. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the quake hit the region at 6.57 am on Thursday, January 7.

On December 26, an earthquake of magnitude 4.1 hit Andaman and Nicobar Islands' Diglipur. The earthquake occurred 320 kilometers north of Diglipur at 7:49 pm at a depth of 50 kilometers. On December 15, an earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale was felt in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake tremors were felt 346km east-southeast of Campbell Bay at 3.28 pm. What is Earthquake? What Are The Causes and Effects of Seismic Waves? Know Everything About This Natural Occurrence.

Here's the tweet:

Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.4, Occurred on 07-01-2021, 06:57:38 IST, Lat: 6.99 & Long: 93.91, Depth: 72 Km ,Location: 2km SSE of Campbell Bay, Andaman and Nicobar island, India for more information https://t.co/VtrTIzwstM pic.twitter.com/UOCZ0JYaaO — National Centre for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) January 7, 2021

The Andaman and Nicobar Island is an earthquake hotspot, caused by the meeting of the Indian tectonic plate with the Burmese microplate along an area known as the Andaman trench.

